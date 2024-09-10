Austin Aerts Sells 5,056 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,894.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $50,159.20.
Sera Prognostics Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 60,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $246.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
