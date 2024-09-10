Austin Aerts Sells 5,056 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,894.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $50,159.20.

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 60,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $246.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.