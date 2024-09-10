Astrafer (ASTRAFER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $316.75

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Astrafer has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $316.75 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astrafer has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.04997446 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $147.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

