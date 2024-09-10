Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 190.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 174,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

