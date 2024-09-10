Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.15. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

