Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

