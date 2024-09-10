Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

