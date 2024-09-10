Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $2 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after buying an additional 715,174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

