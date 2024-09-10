Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 412,407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

