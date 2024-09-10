Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $972.14 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $953.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

