Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,238.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 114,562 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 104,971 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

