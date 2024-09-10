Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 390,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $993,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

