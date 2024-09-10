Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

