Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Down 4.2%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.43 and last traded at $213.93. Approximately 21,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 174,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.21.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average is $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

