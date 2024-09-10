Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

