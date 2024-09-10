Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.50

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 76473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,005 shares of company stock worth $8,176,372. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arcellx by 50.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

