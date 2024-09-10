Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $69.08

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.08, but opened at $67.05. Aptiv shares last traded at $66.79, with a volume of 210,034 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Aptiv Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

