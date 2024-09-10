AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

