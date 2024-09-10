AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $28.80 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after buying an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

