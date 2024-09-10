Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Up 4.5%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

