Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

