Andra AP fonden Sells 422,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 422,700 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.8% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $45,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

