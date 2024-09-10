Andra AP fonden Buys 34,900 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 19.50%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.