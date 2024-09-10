Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $323.53 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

