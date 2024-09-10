Analyzing Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ON24 and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 0 0 2.00 Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. Movella has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 24,900.00%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than ON24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ON24 and Movella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.48 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.62 Movella -$559,000.00 -0.91 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24.

Volatility & Risk

ON24 has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.14% -21.81% -14.31% Movella N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Movella beats ON24 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

