Analyzing AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGC pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and AGC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.20 million 5.51 $306.47 million $1.38 13.85 AGC $14.40 billion 0.46 $467.17 million $0.15 40.93

Analyst Recommendations

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 1 3.00 AGC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 34.42% 4.67% 2.48% AGC -4.13% -4.96% -2.83%

Volatility and Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats AGC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About AGC

(Get Free Report)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.