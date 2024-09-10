Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $39.86

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

SGRY opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after buying an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.