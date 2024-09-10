Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) PT at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Green Dot by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

