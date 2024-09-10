Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $22.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 198,824 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 606.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250,333 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

