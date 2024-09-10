Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $22.33

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.69.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.