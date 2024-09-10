AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

