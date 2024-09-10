AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $350,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS EZU traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,613 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

