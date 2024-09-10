AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $9.75 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.08. The company had a trading volume of 171,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,906. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $363.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

