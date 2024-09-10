AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,287. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

