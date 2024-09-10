AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 498,687 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,280,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 549,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,502,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,136. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.