Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.56 and a 200-day moving average of $302.67. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.