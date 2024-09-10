American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Insight Inv LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Insight Inv LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 2.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.57. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

