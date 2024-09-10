Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.07

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.07 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 38285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ameren Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

