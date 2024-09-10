Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.15. 1,600,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,252,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

