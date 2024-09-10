Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.15. 1,600,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,252,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.
MO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
Altria Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.