Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 7,047 call options.

Altimmune Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 2,560,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,749. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $513.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

