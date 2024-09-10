Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 7,047 call options.
Altimmune Trading Up 13.5 %
NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 2,560,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,749. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $513.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
