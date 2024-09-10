Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.43

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 46496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 128,938 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

