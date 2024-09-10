Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $336.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $374.00 to $336.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $192.91 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $191.76 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $303.41.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.16 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

