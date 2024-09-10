Alpha Group International plc (ALPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Down 14.4 %
Shares of ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,460 ($19.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,630 ($34.39). The stock has a market cap of £857.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.71.
About Alpha Group International
