Alpha Group International plc (ALPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,460 ($19.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,630 ($34.39). The stock has a market cap of £857.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,462.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.71.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

