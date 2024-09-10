Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $285.20

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285.20 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 457176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.05 and a beta of 0.59.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

