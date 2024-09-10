Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.50.

ATD opened at C$77.92 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

