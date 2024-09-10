Algorand Trading Up 6.3% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $20.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,464,513 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

