Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.82

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 349211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 360,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 52,832 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.