Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

AGI opened at C$24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

