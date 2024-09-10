Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $852,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

