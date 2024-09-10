Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,586,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

