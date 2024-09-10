Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,586,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

