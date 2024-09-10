Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.